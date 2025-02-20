How to sign up to Hartlepool Borough Council’s annual brown bin collection scheme
Household brown bins across Hartlepool will start to be emptied from Tuesday, April 22, and collections will continue until Friday, November 28.
The annual charge for one subscription is £37, which is £2 dearer than in 2024, and residents can choose to take out up to three additional subscriptions, each costing £23 plus the cost of any additional bins.
Only households that subscribe will have their garden waste bins emptied.
Last year around 12,800 residents subscribed and Hartlepool Borough Council collected 2,295 tonnes of garden waste.
Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “To tackle emerging climate change, it’s important that we all play our part in recycling our waste wherever possible.”
Residents who subscribe receive a unique tamper-proof sticker for their bin which confirms they have paid.
The sticker must be clearly visible on a bin for it to be emptied.
