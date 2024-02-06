How to sign up to Hartlepool Borough Council’s garden waste subscription service for 2024
The annual charge for brown bin collections in Hartlepool for 2024 is £35 for monthly collections starting on April 23 and running until the end of November.
Subscribed households will receive eight collections during this period as long as they sign up to the service seven days or more before their first collection is due.
When residents subscribe, their information is automatically recorded on the council’s system that can be accessed by garden waste crews.
They are also given a unique sticker for their bins to confirm they have paid. The sticker must be easily visible on a bin for it to be emptied.
Last year, around 12,500 households across Hartlepool signed up to the service and more than 2,000 tonnes of garden waste was collected.
Subscription renewals can be made by going online at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/garden-waste-collections.