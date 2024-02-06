Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual charge for brown bin collections in Hartlepool for 2024 is £35 for monthly collections starting on April 23 and running until the end of November.

Subscribed households will receive eight collections during this period as long as they sign up to the service seven days or more before their first collection is due.

When residents subscribe, their information is automatically recorded on the council’s system that can be accessed by garden waste crews.

Garden waste subscription service applications are now open.

They are also given a unique sticker for their bins to confirm they have paid. The sticker must be easily visible on a bin for it to be emptied.

Last year, around 12,500 households across Hartlepool signed up to the service and more than 2,000 tonnes of garden waste was collected.