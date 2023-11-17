How to support the Hartlepool Mail-backed Christmas gift appeal in association with MKM Building Supplies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Run in association with the town’s MKM Building Supplies – which kindly acts as a collection point – the annual campaign provides festive cheer for youngsters who may otherwise do without any gifts come December 25. Last year, readers and businesses dropped off around 600 presents at the firm’s Burn Road premises.

This year MKM has already received donations from its generous customers even before today’s official launch.

A grateful co-director Mick Sumpter, who runs the branch along with Lee Dees, said: “Every year there seems to be even more need to help people out there and this year is no different. Some people are struggling, having to rely on food banks and can’t afford to buy their children presents.

"Hartlepool people have been magnificent in the past and, while we don’t take anything for granted, we hope they will support us again.”

While MKM Building Supplies – which has run its campaign with the Mail for around a decade – has received donations of bikes in the past, gifts do not have to be large.

Mr Sumpter explained: “Selection boxes, sweets, clothes, games and even toiletries such as deodorants for the older children are all appreciated.

"All we ask is that are new and unwrapped so we can work out who we can give them to.”

Mail editor Gavin Ledwith added: “Not an issue of the Hartlepool Mail goes by without us printing a story about how Hartlepool folk are helping others less fortunate than themselves.

"Our Christmas appeal is no different and we hope as many people as possible will find a few pounds in these difficult times to contribute towards this year’s campaign.

“Thanks in advance for all your contributions and thanks yet again to MKM Building Supplies for their efforts.”

Gifts can be dropped off between 7.30am to 5.30pm from Mondays to Fridays or from 7.30am to noon on Saturdays.

Please remember that presents should be new and unwrapped and aimed at youngsters aged between two and 17.

The final day for donations is Saturday, December 16.

This will give charities and worthy organisations time to collect and distribute presents to youngsters before Christmas Day.

Any organisations wishing to be considered for presents can contact MKM Building Supplies on (01429) 231500.