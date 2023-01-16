How to take part in stargazing nights at Hartlepool's National Museum of the Royal Navy

The National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool is offering people the chance learn all about the night sky and how it was used by sailors the world over.

The events take place on Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28.

Teaming up with Wonder Dome, the museum is giving visitors the chance to watch footage of the stars in the night sky and find out more about the solar system in a special pop-up planetarium.

Stargazing nights at HMS Trincomalee.

Visitors can then board HMS Trincomalee and take part in object handling sessions to learn how sailors used the stars to navigate the ocean more than 200 years ago.

Between 6pm and 9pm on the Friday, visitors will also be able to enjoy live sea shanties.

Tickets for the events cost £4.

To book your tickets online, go to the museum’s website at http://bit.ly/3W9cZj3