How to watch the Eurovision Grand Final on the big screen at Vue Hartlepool

Not bagging tickets for the live event in Liverpool does not have to mean missing out on the spectacular contest.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 25th Mar 2023, 12:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 12:38 GMT

The Eurovision Song Contest is heading to the big screen as Vue Hartlepool joins venues across the UK in screening the grand final live on Saturday, May 13.

Interest in the contest will be bigger than ever in the UK this year as Liverpool plays host to the show.

Fans in Hartlepool will also be able to come together and feel every beat, clap and cheer from the grand final during a livestream at their local Vue.

Eurovision fans in Hartlepool will be able to enjoy the final at their local Vue cinema.
The show will celebrate last year’s winner Ukraine, who won with the band Kalush Orchestra’s song ‘Stefania’, but will be hosted in the UK due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Tickets for the livestream in Hartlepool will be available from Monday, March 27, at www.myvue.com.

Last year the show attracted nearly 170 million viewers.

