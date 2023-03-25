How to watch the Eurovision Grand Final on the big screen at Vue Hartlepool

The Eurovision Song Contest is heading to the big screen as Vue Hartlepool joins venues across the UK in screening the grand final live on Saturday, May 13.

Interest in the contest will be bigger than ever in the UK this year as Liverpool plays host to the show.

Fans in Hartlepool will also be able to come together and feel every beat, clap and cheer from the grand final during a livestream at their local Vue.

The show will celebrate last year’s winner Ukraine, who won with the band Kalush Orchestra’s song ‘Stefania’, but will be hosted in the UK due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Tickets for the livestream in Hartlepool will be available from Monday, March 27, at www.myvue.com.

