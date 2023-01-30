How to win a day off work and help Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice
A hospice is hoping firms and their staff will back its latest fundraising initiative.
Hartlepool Alice House Hospice’s Win a Duvet Day campaign, sponsored by Direct Beds Hartlepool, is a prize draw where one winner from each place of work receives an extra day’s holiday.
Hospice community fundraiser Janice Forbes described the idea as “a bit of fun and a morale booster, adding: “This is a simple way for companies to support local hospice care.”
Direct beds manager Ian Heseltine said: “We are pleased to sponsor this event and help to raise money for a vital local cause.”
The first company to sign up for the appeal was one of the hospice’s regular charity partners, Orangebox Training Solutions.
Chief executive Simon Corbett said: “Having visited the hospice many times, I know first-hand how much of a difference their services make to local families and the enormous fundraising challenges they face.”
To take part, call Janice on (01429) 855536 or email [email protected]