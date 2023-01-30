Hartlepool Alice House Hospice’s Win a Duvet Day campaign, sponsored by Direct Beds Hartlepool, is a prize draw where one winner from each place of work receives an extra day’s holiday.

Hospice community fundraiser Janice Forbes described the idea as “a bit of fun and a morale booster, adding: “This is a simple way for companies to support local hospice care.”

Direct beds manager Ian Heseltine said: “We are pleased to sponsor this event and help to raise money for a vital local cause.”

Hospice fundraisers at Orangebox.

The first company to sign up for the appeal was one of the hospice’s regular charity partners, Orangebox Training Solutions.

Chief executive Simon Corbett said: “Having visited the hospice many times, I know first-hand how much of a difference their services make to local families and the enormous fundraising challenges they face.”