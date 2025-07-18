Do you want to win free tickets to see music stars such as B*witched and Chesney Hawkes at Hartlepool’s third Soundwave Festival?

Festival organiser By the Sea Leisure has kindly given the Hartlepool Mail 10 pairs of tickets to offer as competition prizes ahead of the big event on Saturday, July 26, in Seaton Reach, Hartlepool.

The festival is set to feature two stages this time including the main stage and a brand new old skool dance stage for a full day of non-stop Nineties and Noughties pop hits.

Hosted by DJ Ryan Swain, this year festival goers can sing along and dance to the likes of B*witched, who are known for their timeless hit C’est La Vie, and Chesney Hawkes, whose hit The One and Only features in the 1991 film Buddy’s Song.

Fans enjoying the set by Feeder at the 2024 Soundwave Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

Eternal, East 17, Blazin Squad and 911 will also be performing on the day.

Co-organiser Joe Franks said: “We have changed the audience this year but we are pleased that we have the sales.

"It’s certainly showing that the people of Hartlepool wanted to see something like this."

By The Sea Leisure, which is also behind the annual Clubland and Tribute festivals, decided to make the switch from indie and rock classics to retro pop music this year to offer something a bit different.

Chesney Hawkes is also set to perform at Soundwave Festival. He is known for his hit The One and Only which features in the comedy-drama 1991 film Buddy's Song.

Clubland by the Sea is also taking place at Seaton Reach on Friday, July 25.

More than 50 artists are set to perform across multiple stages including Jax Jones, Basshunter, Flip n Fill and Ultrabeat.

The Laughing Stock comedy festivalis then taking place on Sunday, July 27.

Comedy star Russell Howard is headlining the show and will be joined by a number of artists including Adam Rowe, Ninia Benjamin, Gary Delaney, Matt Reed, Emmanuel Sonubi, Raymond and Mr Timpkins.

To win a pair of tickets for Soundwave Festival, email your answer to the following question to [email protected] by Saturday, July 19, at 5pm.

Which country are B*witched originally from?

Title your email ‘Soundwave Festival competition’ and include your full name, address and contact phone number.

Usual Mail competition rules apply, including that tickets are not transferrable and cannot be exchanged with the organisers for their monetary value.