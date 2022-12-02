News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

How two East Durham elves are spreading Christmas joy

Two childhood friends have collected more than 100 shoe box donations using old boxes lying around the house.

By Madeleine Raine
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 11:45am

Caitlin Iceton, a biomedical scientist at the Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI), and Leah Dunn, a history teacher, who are both from Horden, decided to support their community by organising a shoe box appeal for the Salvation Army.

Caitlin said: “I had a lot of empty boxes lying around and thought, why not?”

Hide Ad

Caitlin and Leah have already donated four car loads of boxes to the Horden branch totalling 130 boxes and hope to donate even more before Christmas.

From left: Leah Dunn, Susan, Caitlin Iceton, with their shoe box donations.

Most Popular

So far, people have donated hats, knitted cardigans, books and crocheted teddies.

Caitlin said: “I knew that they were the people to go to who would help those who really needed help.”

Hide Ad

Caitlin’s mum, Jayne Iceton, added: “They have worked extremely hard and tirelessly whilst working full-time to do this.”

For more information about the Salvation Army, visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/.

Hide Ad

To donate by December 9, email Caitlin at [email protected]

Read More
Hartlepool housing developer partners with charity to help provide Christmas gif...
East Durham