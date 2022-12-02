Caitlin Iceton, a biomedical scientist at the Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI), and Leah Dunn, a history teacher, who are both from Horden, decided to support their community by organising a shoe box appeal for the Salvation Army.

Caitlin said: “I had a lot of empty boxes lying around and thought, why not?”

Caitlin and Leah have already donated four car loads of boxes to the Horden branch totalling 130 boxes and hope to donate even more before Christmas.

From left: Leah Dunn, Susan, Caitlin Iceton, with their shoe box donations.

So far, people have donated hats, knitted cardigans, books and crocheted teddies.

Caitlin said: “I knew that they were the people to go to who would help those who really needed help.”

Caitlin’s mum, Jayne Iceton, added: “They have worked extremely hard and tirelessly whilst working full-time to do this.”

For more information about the Salvation Army, visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/.

