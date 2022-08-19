How work by Hartlepool students is on display at renowned TV and film studios

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Script to Screen exhibition is currently on display in the Picture Gallery at Heatherden Hall, in Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire.

The exhibition was created by students graduating from BA Honours degree courses in costume interpretation and production design for screen and stage.

The work includes a Tudor-period dress created for Queen Elizabeth I by Megan Wallace and a wedding gown with sequin and feather detailing made by Cheryl Holmstrom for the Vivian Ward character in the film Pretty Woman.

Dresses on display at the Script to Screen exhibition in the Picture Gallery at Heatherden Hall, Pinewood Studios.

Also featured is a Chinese red dress created for an Asian princess by Cindy Ng.

The Chinese red dress costume is displayed inside a full scale set of a Chinese apothecary with scale models of set designs made by second year production design students.

Tony Shaw, a senior lecturer on the BA Honours production design course at The Northern School of Art, said: “It is such a privilege to exhibit the students’ work in the picture gallery exhibition space where staff at Pinewood Studios will be able to enjoy viewing the work of our talented undergraduates.”

Norman Austick, a lecturer on the BA Honours production design course, added: "At the school, we provide specialist skills and training that are hard to find in the UK.

'Princess Charlotte' golden dress at the Script to Screen exhibition in the Picture Gallery at Heatherden Hall, Pinewood Studios.

"As a production and set design, our students learn the full journey of set design – concept, design and build – often using our full set build space for their final year of work.

“Our costume design students gain a wide range of skills from leather work, millinery and metalwork, as well as garment design and production.

"To have the opportunity to showcase these skills in an industry setting has been such an incredibly exciting experience.”

College vice principal Pat Chapman praised this collaboration in preparing the college’s students for life after graduation.

A Chinese red dress created for an Asian princess, featured inside a full-scale set of Chinese apothecary. Made by Cindy Ng.

Ms Chapman said: “I am delighted and honoured that these talented students from the school’s stage and screen faculty have had the chance to display their incredible work in the picture gallery at Pinewood Studios.

“The school values and cherishes its partnerships with the creative industries.”