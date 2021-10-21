How you can get jabbed against Covid-19 in Hartlepool over the next week

The clinics - for which an appointment is not needed - will be held on Saturday, October 23, from 10am-6pm at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre car park, next to the TJ Hughes store, and on Wednesday, October 27, from 10am-6pm in the Mill House Leisure Centre car park.

First and second doses of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be available.

Those planning to attend for a second dose of a vaccine are reminded that it must be at least eight weeks since they received the same first dose.

One of the walk-in clinics will take place at Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre.

Booster jabs will also be available for people who have passed 182 days or six months since their second dose.

The clinics will be open to anyone 16 or over, and young people in particular are encouraged to get their jabs.

Medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “It is very important to get both doses as full vaccination is the best way for people to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.

“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.”

For more information about the Covid vaccine and answers to some commonly asked questions go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/vaccine-questions-answered.

