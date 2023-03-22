Hartlepool’s Guild of Bellringers will be ringing bells at St Oswald’s Church, St Aidan’s Church and All Saints Stranton Church on the morning of the King’s Coronation on Saturday, May 6, in celebration of His Majesty’s ascension to the throne.

To mark the occasion, 18 Hartlepool bell ringers will be stationed across all three churches where they will perform for around 45 minutes.

Throughout the country, plans are being put in place to “ring for the King”, with the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers appealing to the public to come forward to help mark this special occasion.

Secretary of Hartlepool's Guild of Bellringers, Andrew Frost.

Hartlepool’s Guild of Bellringers are appealing to anyone across the town and its surrounding areas who used to be a bell ringer to join the club in celebrating this “momentous occasion”.

Andrew Frost, secretary of the Hartlepool Guild of Bellringers, said: “It does not matter if you were a novice or experienced in the art of bell ringing. The team has people who can support you while you become familiar again with the bells and you will very quickly get used to it.”

For hundreds of years church bells have been used to call people to worship, celebrate special events and occasions and in remembrance of those who have passed.

More details, including timings for the Hartlepool celebrations, will be released in due course.