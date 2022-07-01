How you can still join Hartlepool's annual Colour Fun Run

The seventh event takes place on Sunday, July 3, at West Hartlepool Rugby Club, off Catcote Road, at 1pm with registration open on the day from noon.

The hospice says of the 3km untimed race: "Runners are showered from head to toe in different colours of paint powder at four stations along the way.

“This exciting event is open to adults and children of all ages and abilities and makes a great day out for the whole family.

The sixth Hartlepool Colour Run in 2021.

"After the run you can hang around and enjoy a fun day of entertainment, stalls, inflatables and family friendly activities.

“Registration includes a white T-Shirt, one packet of paint powder and a bottle of water and costs £15 Adult, £10 u16, £40 Family (two adults and two children).”

More than 120 people are already registered to take part.