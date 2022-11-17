How you can support the Hartlepool-backed Christmas appeal in aid of needy town children

Jackie Gofton from the charity Human Kind collecting gifts last year from with MKM's Jane Plant.

Once again we are asking the people of Hartlepool to bring a smile to the face of a child who might otherwise wake up to nothing on Christmas Day.

Last year you donated almost 600 presents and selection boxes which were distributed among charities and support organisations in the town.

This year, once again, we are asking people to buy just one extra gift while Christmas shopping and donate it to the cause.

There is no need to break the bank – with small items such as cuddly toys, perfumes and selection boxes just as welcome as bigger items.

All your gifts will be distributed to local groups – who will pass them on to those most in need in our community – and, with the country in the grip of a cost of living crisis, your goodwill and generosity is needed more than ever.

Bosses at MKM Building Supplies, in Burn Road, Hartlepool, have generously committed once again to be the drop-off point for donations.

MKM branch director Mick Sumpter told the Mail: “We are still living in very challenging times, but life goes and here at MKM Hartlepool we are committed to helping those in need.

“Our annual appeal wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the kindness and generosity of the people in Hartlepool.

"But we need you again, more than ever this year, to support the appeal and help us make a difference to the lives of children in Hartlepool.”

Mail editor Gavin Ledwith said: “Our readers astound us every year with their generosity and I feel sure year will be no exception.

"We appreciate how difficult times are for a great many families at the moment and thank you all in advance for the wonderful way in which you respond to our appeal.

"Our thanks also go to MKM Building Supplies.”

Gifts can be dropped off at MKM between 7.30am-5.30pm from Mondays to Fridays or from 7.30am-noon on Saturdays.

Presents should be new and unwrapped.

The final day for donations to our Christmas Gift appeal is Saturday, December 17.