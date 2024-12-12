How you can support the Hartlepool Mail-backed Christmas presents appeal with just days to go

Readers are urged to make one last effort to support the Hartlepool Mail-backed Christmas toy appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scores of people have already donated presents to the campaign - which is organised by town’s MKM Building Supplies branch – ahead of next week’s deadline.

They will shortly be distributed to worthy causes across town so that they reach children by December 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-director Mick Sumpter, who runs the Burn Road branch along with Lee Dees, is hoping a late push will boost the total number of donations to around last year’s 800 mark.

Jane Plant and Mick Sumpter, from MKM Building Supplies, with a selection of donated Christmas presents. Picture by FRANK REID

He said: “We are always delighted when people come in with a donation no matter what size it is.

"We just want to put our arms around these people to thank them for their kindness in supporting the appeal.

“We have also had builders who we deal with on a regular basis giving us money so that we can buy more presents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully more people will be able to support the appeal over the coming days.”

MKM assistant branch manager Jane Plant with some of the gifts recently received by the appeal.

MKM Building Supplies began organising the appeal around a decade ago to help provide presents for children who may otherwise do without.

Examples of presents received so far include cuddly toys, toy trucks, baby dolls and colouring books.

Other popular choices include selection boxes, games and toiletries for older youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant branch manager Jane Plant, who is organising the distribution of presents, said: “We have already had charities and schools calling us regarding if we can donate to them, which we are more than happy to do.”

Hartlepool Mail editor Gavin Ledwith said: “Thanks to everyone who has donated to the appeal so far.

"Every present is appreciated and will put a smile on someone’s young face come Christmas Day.”

Gifts can be dropped off at the branch between 7.30am-5.30pm from Mondays to Fridays or from 7.30am-noon on Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please remember that presents should be new and unwrapped and aimed at youngsters aged between two and 16.

The final day for donations is Wednesday, December 18, to allow a week for them to be distributed to children.

Any organisations wishing to be considered for presents can contact MKM Building Supplies on (01429) 231500.