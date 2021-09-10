How you could win £1,000 of free grub and pints courtesy of a Hartlepool pub

The Merry Go Round, in Holdforth Road, Hartlepool, part of the Greene King Pub & Carvery chain, is searching for the ultimate pub connoisseur to be awarded the prestigious title.

The winner will receive £1,000 to spend in their local Pub & Carvery branch in the summer months.

The company launched the search following the ending of pandemic restrictions in July.

Hartlepool's Merry Go Round pub and carvery.

Cheryl Mckinley, the general manager at the Merry Go Round, said: “After a rocky 18 months, there’s nothing better than seeing our locals back in the pub this summer, enjoying precious time surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

“From relaxing and socialising with the family to sipping pints and watching the sport with friends, there are so many reasons to enjoy the pub this summer.

"That’s why we’re launching our search for the UK’s biggest pub fan, to reward them for their service to their local with £1,000-worth of free pub grub and pints.

“If you think you could be County Durham’s biggest pub fan, then it’s time to come forward and tell us why, as we’re giving one dedicated lover of locals the chance to spend their summer eating and drinking in their local Pub & Carvery, without spending a penny.”

Interested County Durham applicants should visit the Merry Go Round Facebook page before Tuesday, September 21, explaining in 100 words or less why they think they could be the UK’s biggest pub fan.

