How young Hartlepool musicians can earn grants of up to £1,000

The money is available from the Preston Simpson and Sterndale Young Musicians Trust, an educational charity administered by Hartlepool Borough Council.

The trust makes financial awards of varying amounts of up to £1,000 to young musicians, both instrumental and vocal, who live in or have strong links with Hartlepool to enable them to study music at any educational establishment providing courses in musical education.

The grants are designed to assist those students who have already achieved a good standard in their musical studies and who may wish to make use of their musical ability in their future careers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Simmons.

The trustees make annual awards of grants and also host an event in the Borough Hall at which some of the award winners are invited to perform.

To qualify to be considered for a grant, applicants must be aged between 14 and 25 on July 31, 2022, and have been born in the borough of Hartlepool or have/have had a parent who has lived in the borough for not less than five years.

They should also be able to show a keen interest in music and evidence an above average musical talent.

Chris Simmons, the chair of the trust, said: “This year grants were given to 25 young people, in varying amounts of up to £1,000, so they are well worth applying for.”

Further information and the application form are available online at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/youngmusicianstrust

Alternatively, contact Judith Oliver on (01429) 523914 or email [email protected]

The closing date for receipt of completed application forms is January 17, 2022, at noon.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.