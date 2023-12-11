News you can trust since 1877
How young Hartlepool musicians can earn up to £1,000 to support their studies

Grants of up to £1,000 are on offer to young musicians to help them with their studies.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Dec 2023, 15:06 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 15:06 GMT
The Preston Simpson and Sterndale Young Musicians Trust, an educational charity administered by Hartlepool Borough Council, releases the funds to help recipients study music.

Applicants must be aged between 14-25 on July 31, 2024, and have been born in the borough of Hartlepool or have/have had a parent who has lived in the borough for not less than five years.

They should have an above average musical talent indicated by membership of bands and orchestras or evidence of participation in concerts.

Trust chair Chris Simmons says the grants are well worth applying for after 22 applicants were successful in 2023.
Trust chair Chris Simmons says the grants are well worth applying for after 22 applicants were successful in 2023.

Other criteria will also be considered.

Trust chair Chris Simmons said: “This year grants were given to 22 young people, in varying amounts of up to £1,000, so they are well worth applying for.”

Further information and the application form are available online at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/youngmusicianstrust

Alternatively, contact Judith Oliver at Hartlepool Borough Council on (01429) 523914.

The deadline to apply is Monday, January 15, 2024, at noon.

