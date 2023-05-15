How your unwanted clothes can help The Fire Fighters Charity by donating to Cleveland Fire Brigade
Cleveland Fire Brigade is encouraging residents to donate their unwanted clothing at one of its clothing banks to help raise vital funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.
In April, the Brigade added a further six clothing recycling banks to its sites across Cleveland, bringing the total to 12, and making donating unwanted clothes and supporting the work of the FFC even easier.
Clothing banks in town can be found at Headland station, in Durham Street, and at the brigade’s headquarters at Queens Meadow Business Park.
Dave Gormley, Cleveland Fire Brigade’s FFC’s service coordinator said: “Your unwanted clothing will make a huge difference to so many people and help provide much needed funds which allow the FFC to continue to provide valuable support for all serving and retired fire service staff, firefighters and their families.”
Items that can be donated include adult and children’s clothing, paired shoes, handbags and linen.
Donations are accepted at the recycling banks all 365 days a year 24 hours a day.