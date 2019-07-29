Howzat! Son of late Hartlepool cricketer wins memorial match
A poignant annual cricket match in memory of a popular Hartlepool player was fittingly won by his 12-year-old son.
Over 30 cricketers turned out for the second Ian Jackson Memorial Double Wicket Competition at Hartlepool Cricket Club’s Park Drive on Sunday.Ian, a left-arm pace bowler and a first team regular for the club for many years and one of their most popular players, died in 2016 aged just 47 following a battle with cancer.
A total of 32 cricketers, including club professional James Lowe, took part in the competition in front of a big crowd which included Ian’s wife Louise and family members.
Players competed in pairs with games of two overs per side apart from the final which was four overs per side.
Amazingly, it was Ian’s 12-year-old son Max who triumphed along with playing partner Will Boyd, even defeating Hartlepool professional James Lowe and last year’s winner Elliott Hogg along the way.
Club member and event organiser, Chris Cawson, said: “It was a fantastic day and an amazing achievement for Ian’s 12 year-old son Max to be in the winning team.
“The victory demonstrates what a huge future he has in the game.
“I would like to thank the umpires Alan Jackson, Phil Mole and Dennis Skilbeck for the part they played along with the scorer Bob Cawson.”
Despite his young age, Max Jackson has been described as a rising star of the sport. He already plays for the club’s senior sides, is Captain of Cleveland Schools Under 13s and represents Durham County.
Sunday’s keenly contested final was initially tied with both teams scoring 39 from their allotted four overs, so it had to be decided by a ‘super over’, as witnessed in the recent Cricket World Cup, with Max bowling.
Louise Jackson, added: “The whole family is incredibly proud of Max and together with Will Boyd, they were a formidable team.
“Once again, I’d like to thank the club and all those involved for their support as it means so much to the family.”