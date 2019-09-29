Huge power cut means Hartlepool homes could be without electricity for almost 12 hours
More than 100 properties could be without power for 12 hours on Sunday, September 29, as engineers work to resolved an ‘unexpected problem’.
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 13:21 pm
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 13:27 pm
A power cut affecting 150 premises in the TS26 area of Hartlepool was first reported just before 8.25am on Sunday morning.
But despite efforts by Northern Powergrid teams, power isn’t expected to be restored to the 150 premises until around 8pm.
The power cut has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves the TS26 area.