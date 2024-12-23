Top, Clavering Primary School's 2024 Nativity and, below, Stranton Primary School's production.Top, Clavering Primary School's 2024 Nativity and, below, Stranton Primary School's production.
Hundreds of cute faces in these delightful Nativity photos from Hartlepool primary schools

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 08:07 GMT
What memories these photos are already creating.

Thanks to the Hartlepool primary schools who kindly sent us these 2024 Nativity pictures.

They will also appear in January 2’s edition of the Hartlepool Mail.

For a look back at 2023’s school Nativity pictures, click here.

Barnard Grove Primary School Year 1 and Year 2 pupils performed Christmas With The Angels as their 2024 Christmas Nativity.

1. Barnard Grove Primary School

Barnard Grove Primary School Year 1 and Year 2 pupils performed Christmas With The Angels as their 2024 Christmas Nativity. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Barnard Grove Primary School.

2. Barnard Grove Primary School

Barnard Grove Primary School. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Barnard Grove Primary School

3. Barnard Grove Primary School

Barnard Grove Primary School Photo: Other 3rd Party

Barnard Grove Primary School

4. Barnard Grove Primary School

Barnard Grove Primary School Photo: Other 3rd Party

