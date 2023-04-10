News you can trust since 1877
Hundreds of history fans flock to Hartlepool's Heugh Battery Museum for its latest popular military vehicle show

Hundreds of history fans trooped along to Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery Museum to enjoy its latest Military Vehicle Display.

By Mark Payne
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

Approximately 500 people visited the Headland museum on Easter Saturday to admire around a dozen service vehicles, many from the Second World War.

The museum also welcomed history re-enactors, a First World War field kitchen serving up original trench recipes, and Tall Ships mascot Hartley.

Heugh Battery Museum manager Diane Stephens said: “It was a really busy day. It is our biggest fundraiser of the year because it is so popular.

Alex Price with daughter Elizabeth, aged five, of Stockton, trying on a World War 2 American Military Police helmet at the Heugh Battery Museum's Military Vehicle Display on Saturday.Alex Price with daughter Elizabeth, aged five, of Stockton, trying on a World War 2 American Military Police helmet at the Heugh Battery Museum's Military Vehicle Display on Saturday.
"It gives a real boost to our income for the rest of the year.”

Entertainment was provided by vintage singer Yvonne, and there were also demonstrations of Morse code.

Diane thanked all of the vehicle owners and everyone who supported the event.

The next community event at the museum, in Moor Terrace, is Wuff at the Heugh, on Saturday, April 22, when they will welcome dogs and their owners for a day of fundraising activities.

Callum Bell, 13, (left) dressed as and American Paratrooper with Ethan Wintrop, 11, at the Military Vehicle Display at the Heugh Battery Museum on Saturday.Callum Bell, 13, (left) dressed as and American Paratrooper with Ethan Wintrop, 11, at the Military Vehicle Display at the Heugh Battery Museum on Saturday.
Peter Phillipson (right) of Sedgefield taking aim, at the Military Vehicle Display at the Heugh Battery Museum on Saturday, watched by Richard Hardy of the Northern World War Two Association.Peter Phillipson (right) of Sedgefield taking aim, at the Military Vehicle Display at the Heugh Battery Museum on Saturday, watched by Richard Hardy of the Northern World War Two Association.
Hartlepool