Hundreds of history fans trooped along to Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery Museum to enjoy its latest Military Vehicle Display.
Approximately 500 people visited the Headland museum on Easter Saturday to admire around a dozen service vehicles, many from the Second World War.
The museum also welcomed history re-enactors, a First World War field kitchen serving up original trench recipes, and Tall Ships mascot Hartley.
Heugh Battery Museum manager Diane Stephens said: “It was a really busy day. It is our biggest fundraiser of the year because it is so popular.
"It gives a real boost to our income for the rest of the year.”
Entertainment was provided by vintage singer Yvonne, and there were also demonstrations of Morse code.
Diane thanked all of the vehicle owners and everyone who supported the event.
The next community event at the museum, in Moor Terrace, is Wuff at the Heugh, on Saturday, April 22, when they will welcome dogs and their owners for a day of fundraising activities.