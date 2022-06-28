Hundreds of people attend 'amazing' Hartlepool sea safety day

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members were joined by representatives from Cleveland Fire Brigade, Hartlepool Coastguard, Cipher Medical, On Water Training, Hartlepool Youth Service, Hartlepool Beach Lifeguards and swimming experts from Puddle Ducks Tees Valley.

Hartlepool RNLI water safety officer Jayne Mandeville said after Saturday’s event at Seaton Carew: "It’s been an amazing day with all the activities centred around being safe at the seaside or at sea.

"We have had a great response from the public who have asked lots of questions about the RNLI and even took part in some of the events such as learning resuscitation techniques.”

Hartlepool RNLI Sea Safety Officer Jayne Mandeville with RNLI mascot Stormy Stan, right, and the Puddle Ducks mascot Puddle.