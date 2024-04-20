'I did not think anyone would recognise me' - Watch as Hartlepool United president and Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling joins the Blues Brothers party at Dorking
Hartlepool United president Jeff Stelling joked that he did not think anyone would recognise him as he sported fake sideburns while joining the club’s annual fancy-dress party.
The Sky Sports legend and Hartlepool Mail columnist was among the hundreds of Poolies to dress up as stage and screen characters the Blues Brothers ahead of the club’s final National League away match of the season at Dorking Wanderers.
Mr Stelling, who also enjoyed a pint with fans in Surrey before kick off, said: “I did not think anyone would recognise me today. There are so many Poolies dressed as Blues Brothers.”
He added: “It has been a tough old season, hasn’t it? But let’s go out with a bang.”