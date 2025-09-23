‘I just want her home’: Husband's torment as Hartlepool woman suffers serious injuries after holiday collapse
Sixty-two-year-old Sue Adams, nee Todd, suffered serious head and back injuries after she collapsed from suspected heat stroke just days into a week-long holiday on the Spanish island at the end of August.
She has been in and out of sedation since she was first admitted to the intensive care unit on August 31 and was put into an induced coma seven days ago.
Her kidneys are currently failing and she also has a lung infection.
Sue’s husband, James, told how the couple enjoyed their first full day by the pool after arriving on Friday, August 29.
He got up on the Sunday and raised the alarm after discovering Sue unconscious in the bathroom.
Sue’s medical costs are being covered by the NHS although the couple’s insurance company is refusing to support James, who is paying around 1,000 Euros a week for food and accommodation.
James, 66, said: "I am just a pensioner. I have a small pension but I have my bills to pay at home.
"Our family and friends have been very kind and helped out where they can, and my son Kris set up the GoFundMe page for me.”
He continued: “I am an optimistic person. I take each day as it comes. I feel like I am taking it better than most would, but at times I struggle a lot.
"I have been quite lonely as well as I am out here on my own.”
Sue is “making progress, but it is slow”, and is not expected to be given the all clear to travel home until the beginning of October at the earliest.
James, who is from Normanby, near Middlesbrough, said: “There will come a point when I can’t continue to fund myself and I will have to get a flight home and leave her.”
He added: “I just want to get her home.”
Donations to the appeal can be made online at http://bit.ly/4nsadUr.