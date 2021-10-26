'I now look forward to my future' - praise for Hartlepool housing lifeline

Not-for-profit organisation Sanctuary Supported Living, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, helps 16 to 25-year-olds who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and has been shortlisted in the Great British Care Awards.

It has been nominated in the Putting People First category of the regional awards for the work it does helping vulnerable residents increase their confidence and develop essential life skills.

Amanda Ellwood-Roberts, deputy head of service at the charity, has praised her team for the achievement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sanctuary Supported Living staff Pete Bulter and Sonya Ellerton, front, with residents, from left, Muhamed Naweed, Zakarya Abdullah Sarafi, and Josh Taylor.

She said: “I’ve always been tremendously proud of the team at Victoria Road, who continuously go above and beyond to ensure the best outcomes for residents.

"It’s fantastic to see them being formally recognised with their shortlisting for a Great British Care Award.”

The team help young people gain confidence through a range of activities, including their annual Come Dine With Me competition - which sees staff support residents to plan, shop and cook their chosen menu.

This helps residents learn about the importance of healthy eating, building communication skills, and feeling empowered and confident.

They enjoy the competition so much that a socially distanced version was even held during lockdown.

The Victoria Road team also partnered with the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust on a six-month Get on Track for Wellbeing programme – which saw ex-professional athletes working with residents to improve their mental and physical wellbeing, teamwork, problem-solving, and self-esteem through sport.

One former resident has said of Sanctuary’s support: “This is the start of my new life. I no longer feel dragged back by my past. I now look forward to my future.”

The award winners will be announced at the North-East regional final on Wednesday, November 24, at the Grand Hotel, in Gosforth, Newcastle.

Established in 1969, Sanctuary Supported Living provides social housing, care and management services across England and Scotland.