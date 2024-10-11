Thanks to everyone who has sent us their photographs of The Northern Lights back in Hartlepool on Thursday night.Thanks to everyone who has sent us their photographs of The Northern Lights back in Hartlepool on Thursday night.
'I was there' - 23 spellbinding reader pictures as The Northern Lights make rapid return to Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 11th Oct 2024, 13:42 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 14:19 BST
The spellbinding Northern Lights have kindly treated Hartlepool to a second appearance in just 48 hours.

Following on from their visit on Tuesday night, the phenomena, also known as aurora borealis, returned to town on Thursday evening.

Our thanks to everyone who has shared their photos with us. We will be adding more here as the day progresses.

Steph Tierney sent us this de-light-ful photo of the spectacle's latest visit to town.

1. The Northern Lights

Steph Tierney sent us this de-light-ful photo of the spectacle's latest visit to town. Photo: Steph Tierney

Thanks to Chloe Winwood for this photograph.

2. The Northern Lights return

Thanks to Chloe Winwood for this photograph. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Anthony Wood kindly sent us this atmospheric picture.

3. The Northern Lights return

Anthony Wood kindly sent us this atmospheric picture. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Thanks to Paul Gale for this spellbinding image at Steetley Pier.

4. The Northern Lights return

Thanks to Paul Gale for this spellbinding image at Steetley Pier. Photo: Other 3rd Party

