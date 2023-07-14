News you can trust since 1877
‘If I could take his place, I would’: Grandfather of teenager who died while swimming at Hartlepool beach remembers him

The grandfather of tragic teenager Matthew Sherrington has paid tribute to him as he continues to raise awareness about the dangers of water ahead of the second anniversary of his death.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 14th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

Matthew sadly died after going missing while playing in the sea at Steetley Pier, in Hartlepool, on July 15, 2021.

Following Matthew’s tragic death, his grandfather Anthony Bell, 57, has been trying to raise awareness about the dangers of the sea in the hope to save lives.

Mr Bell will continue to spread the message on the day of the anniversary, when he plans to spend some time at Steetley Pier and talk to passers-by about the importance of being safe in the water.

Anthony Bell has been trying to raise awareness following Matty's death.Anthony Bell has been trying to raise awareness following Matty's death.
He said: "People should talk. All the parents should talk to young children. Grandparents should talk to their grandchildren as well.

"All the schools should do something. The councils should do more as well.

"There should be more lifeguards. That could help.”

He continued: "I’m going to go down to Steetley Pier, stand at the beach. When people walk past, I talk to them, I talk to the parents who have young children.

"They understand as well.”

Mr Bell added: "I don’t want fame or anything like that, I just want to spread the word.”

Fourteen-year-old Matty, who went to Manor Community Academy in Hartlepool, died after going to the beach at Steetley with friends to enjoy themselves.

He tragically got caught in a powerful rip tide while swimming and his body was recovered a week later after a huge search which included his family and members of the public.

Mr Bell, from Peterlee, has remembered Matty and paid tribute to him.

He said: "I’ve never met a child like him. He was happy and kind, and I miss him.

"It shouldn’t have been him. If I could take his place, I would.”

Hartlepool Borough Council advises people to swim parallel to the sea and within their capabilities.

If caught in a rip current, the advice from the authority is not to swim against the current, but across it. Raise an arm to signal for help and float and wait for assistance.

