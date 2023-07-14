‘If I could take his place, I would’: Grandfather of teenager who died while swimming at Hartlepool beach remembers him

Matthew sadly died after going missing while playing in the sea at Steetley Pier, in Hartlepool, on July 15, 2021.

Following Matthew’s tragic death, his grandfather Anthony Bell, 57, has been trying to raise awareness about the dangers of the sea in the hope to save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bell will continue to spread the message on the day of the anniversary, when he plans to spend some time at Steetley Pier and talk to passers-by about the importance of being safe in the water.

Anthony Bell has been trying to raise awareness following Matty's death.

He said: "People should talk. All the parents should talk to young children. Grandparents should talk to their grandchildren as well.

"All the schools should do something. The councils should do more as well.

"There should be more lifeguards. That could help.”

He continued: "I’m going to go down to Steetley Pier, stand at the beach. When people walk past, I talk to them, I talk to the parents who have young children.

Matthew Sherrington sadly died in July 2021.

"They understand as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bell added: "I don’t want fame or anything like that, I just want to spread the word.”

Fourteen-year-old Matty, who went to Manor Community Academy in Hartlepool, died after going to the beach at Steetley with friends to enjoy themselves.

He tragically got caught in a powerful rip tide while swimming and his body was recovered a week later after a huge search which included his family and members of the public.

Anthony Bell has been trying to raise awareness following Matthew's death.

Mr Bell, from Peterlee, has remembered Matty and paid tribute to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I’ve never met a child like him. He was happy and kind, and I miss him.

"It shouldn’t have been him. If I could take his place, I would.”

Hartlepool Borough Council advises people to swim parallel to the sea and within their capabilities.

Matthew Sherrington sadly died in July 2021.