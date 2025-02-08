A yoga studio in Hartlepool is celebrating its first birthday after a successful year.

Studio 21, in Surtees Street, Hartlepool, offers a range of classes including beginner gentle yoga flows, advanced dynamic flows, yogalates, barre and strength classes.

Owner Phoebe Hart, 30, said: “I decided to open my own yoga studio after years of practising yoga myself at different studios around the world.

"It was important to me after doing such an enjoyable job to continue doing something that brings me joy.

Yoga instructor Phoebe Hart in Studio 21, in Surtees Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

"I didn't see myself being a business owner but there was no other studios in the area offering what I wanted to bring.

"I realised if something doesn't exist you have to create it.”

She continued: “This first year has been beyond better than I ever could have imagined.

"I was taking a huge risk coming back to my hometown after nine years living overseas.

Studio 21, in Surtees Street, Hartlepool, is celebrating its first anniversary. Pictured is yoga instructor Phoebe Hart.

"I didn't have a client base already and I wasn't even sure there was a market for yoga in Hartlepool.

"It has truly opened my eyes to how many lovely and supportive people there are in Hartlepool.”

Phoebe used to work as a professional dancer and first started practising yoga eight years ago.

She said: “I thought yoga would be easy for me after years of dancing but I was soon humbled.

"I love the fact it’s a practice with no expectation to be perfect.

"It has changed my entire outlook on life and I am still humbled by it everyday.”

This is Phoebe’s first business although the Covid-19 pandemic she did offer personal training sessions to friends and family.

She said: “During the pandemic, when all cruising and travel came to a standstill, I was completely out of work.

"I had already studied to be a personal trainer so I began offering group workouts online via Zoom and, when restrictions lifted, I was doing personal training for friends and family in my parents’ garden.

"This kept me busy during such a scary time but also made me realise that this was going to be my next step when I retired from dancing.”

For more information and to get involved, go to https://studio21hartlepool.co.uk/.