In pictures: 14 customers enjoying a drink or bite to eat at Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Wetherspoon pub

By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT
Whether it’s a popping in for a pint of beer or a full English breakfast, The Ward Jackson pub is popular among the people of Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Mail photographer Frank Reid stepped inside recently and took these photos of customers enjoying themselves.

Do you recognise anyone?

Jack Puckrin visits The Ward Jackson for a bite to eat.

1. Out for a bite to eat

Jack Puckrin visits The Ward Jackson for a bite to eat. Photo: Frank Reid

Connor McGhin takes a break from his day to enjoy something to eat and drink at his local Wetherspoon.

2. Taking a break

Connor McGhin takes a break from his day to enjoy something to eat and drink at his local Wetherspoon. Photo: Frank Reid

Norma Donaldson looking lovely in a pink jumper at The Ward Jackson.

3. Pretty in pink

Norma Donaldson looking lovely in a pink jumper at The Ward Jackson. Photo: Frank Reid

John Rayment dons his finest attire as he pays a visit to his local pub.

4. Suited and booted

John Rayment dons his finest attire as he pays a visit to his local pub. Photo: Frank Reid

