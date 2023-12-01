News you can trust since 1877
In pictures: All the winners from the Gus Robinson Hartlepool Sports Awards 2023

Today and tomorrow’s sports stars were honoured at the Gus Robinson Hartlepool Sports Awards for 2023.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:10 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:31 GMT

Now named in appreciation of the late town businessman, who was a keen supporter of local sport, the event was held at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Unsung heroes behind the scenes were also recognised for their roles.

Mail photographer Frank Reid was present to take these pictures of all the winners present.

Volunteer of the year Liam Lester, right, receives his award from Dan Garthwaite. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Volunteer of the year

Hartlepool sports personality Luke Swales, who represents Pools Youth FC, receives his 2023 award from Judith and George Stannard. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Luke who's won

Services to sport award winner Dave Thompson, right, receives his award from Carl Jorgeson. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Services to sport

Secondary rising star awards are presented to Amy Hurst, Thomas Robson, Noah Parkes and Bella Hope by Guy Taylor. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Secondary rising stars

