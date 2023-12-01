In pictures: All the winners from the Gus Robinson Hartlepool Sports Awards 2023
Today and tomorrow’s sports stars were honoured at the Gus Robinson Hartlepool Sports Awards for 2023.
Now named in appreciation of the late town businessman, who was a keen supporter of local sport, the event was held at Hartlepool College of Further Education.
Unsung heroes behind the scenes were also recognised for their roles.
Mail photographer Frank Reid was present to take these pictures of all the winners present.
