In pictures: Fond memories of Hartlepool’s Brierton School before its closure in 2009

By Madeleine Raine
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 2:00pm

Brierton School’s boys department officially opened in March 1958 and the girls department in March 1959.

The building then became part of Brierton Comprehensive School in 1973 before its closure in 2009, when existing pupils were then absorbed into other schools.

Most of the building was demolished in 2013 but a small part still remains, including the all weather football pitches.

1. 1991 National Spring Clean Event

Pictured with the pupils are prospective Hartlepool MP, Graeme Robb, and school teacher, Keith Gregson.

2. Have you got a date to the prom?

Brierton school pupils strike a pose at their end of school prom at Lumley Castle in 2009.

3. Hartlepool United star takes to the camera

Pupils at Brierton school interview Hartlepool United star, Brian Honour, as part of their anti-vandalism video project in May 1993.

4. Dinner lady retires in style

In 1998, Irene Harker retired from her role as Brierton School's dinner lady surrounded by her work friends who presented her with flowers and gifts to mark the occasion.

