In pictures: Fond memories of Hartlepool’s Brierton School before its closure in 2009
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos from Brierton School?
By Madeleine Raine
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 2:00pm
Brierton School’s boys department officially opened in March 1958 and the girls department in March 1959.
The building then became part of Brierton Comprehensive School in 1973 before its closure in 2009, when existing pupils were then absorbed into other schools.
Most of the building was demolished in 2013 but a small part still remains, including the all weather football pitches.
Page 1 of 5