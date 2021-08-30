The sixth Hartlepool Colour Run took place on Monday, August 30, in aid of the town's Alice House Hospice.

In pictures: Hartlepool dazzles as annual charity Colour Run returns

Not even the dull Bank Holiday Monday weather could prevent Hartlepool from dazzling as the town’s annual Colour Run returned.

By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 30th August 2021, 4:50 pm

The family event, which is in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice and sees competitor showered in powdered paint, moved to a new home at West Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Catcote Road, following its postponement last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll have more pictures and reaction later this week.

1. "And they are off"

The Colour Run returns after missing 2020 because of the coronavirus crisis.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Keeping it green

One competitor is happily covered in paint.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Steady stream

The 3km family run took place at West Hartlepool Rugby Club.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Family occasion

People of all ages were encouraged to enter.

Photo: Kevin Brady

