The family event, which is in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice and sees competitor showered in powdered paint, moved to a new home at West Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Catcote Road, following its postponement last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll have more pictures and reaction later this week.
1. "And they are off"
The Colour Run returns after missing 2020 because of the coronavirus crisis.
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Keeping it green
One competitor is happily covered in paint.
3. Steady stream
The 3km family run took place at West Hartlepool Rugby Club.
4. Family occasion
People of all ages were encouraged to enter.
