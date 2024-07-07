Hartlepool's first Pop-Up Pride event took place on Saturday, July 6, in Church Square.Hartlepool's first Pop-Up Pride event took place on Saturday, July 6, in Church Square.
Hartlepool's first Pop-Up Pride event took place on Saturday, July 6, in Church Square.

In pictures: Hartlepool hosts first pop-up pride event

By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Jul 2024, 09:24 BST
Hartlepool hosted its first pop-up pride event on Saturday, July 6, in Church Square.

Members of the public enjoyed a number of acts on the Bobby Dazzler Stage, including Drag Queens from Hartlepool’s own Screams Court.

This event had something for everyone, including arts and crafts, story time for children and a makers market.

Audrey, JohLuke and Jane welcome visitors to the Curious Caravan during Hartlepool's Pop-Up Pride event held in Church Square.

1. Curious Caravan

Audrey, JohLuke and Jane welcome visitors to the Curious Caravan during Hartlepool's Pop-Up Pride event held in Church Square.Photo: Frank Reid

Pam 'the dinnerlady' tells a story.

2. Storytime

Pam 'the dinnerlady' tells a story.Photo: Frank Reid

Dave Hunter, Lizzie Klotz and Ann Johnson have fun at Hartlepool's first Pop-Up Pride event.

3. Having fun

Dave Hunter, Lizzie Klotz and Ann Johnson have fun at Hartlepool's first Pop-Up Pride event.Photo: Frank Reid

Ian Mackintosh draws a portrait at the Curious Caravan.

4. Getting artsy

Ian Mackintosh draws a portrait at the Curious Caravan.Photo: Frank Reid

