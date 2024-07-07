Members of the public enjoyed a number of acts on the Bobby Dazzler Stage, including Drag Queens from Hartlepool’s own Screams Court.
This event had something for everyone, including arts and crafts, story time for children and a makers market.
1. Curious Caravan
Audrey, JohLuke and Jane welcome visitors to the Curious Caravan during Hartlepool's Pop-Up Pride event held in Church Square.Photo: Frank Reid
2. Storytime
Pam 'the dinnerlady' tells a story.Photo: Frank Reid
3. Having fun
Dave Hunter, Lizzie Klotz and Ann Johnson have fun at Hartlepool's first Pop-Up Pride event.Photo: Frank Reid
4. Getting artsy
Ian Mackintosh draws a portrait at the Curious Caravan.Photo: Frank Reid