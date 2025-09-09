Scores of people came along to the Fat Witch - Coven of Curiosities's birthday party on Saturday, August 30.placeholder image
Scores of people came along to the Fat Witch - Coven of Curiosities's birthday party on Saturday, August 30.

In pictures: Hartlepool witch shop celebrates first birthday

By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Sep 2025, 14:22 BST
The Fat Witch - Coven of Curiosities celebrated its first birthday in spellbinding style with witches’ hats, spin the wheel and snake talks.

Scores of people came along to the shop in York Road, Hartlepool, as owner Stephanie Calder maked one year in business.

Scores of people came along to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fat Witch - Coven of Curiosities.

1. Birthday celebrations

Scores of people came along to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fat Witch - Coven of Curiosities. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Family and friends came down to the Fat Witch - Coven of Curiosities to support Stephanie Calder.

2. Having fun

Family and friends came down to the Fat Witch - Coven of Curiosities to support Stephanie Calder. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Lots of witches' hats could be seen at the shop's birthday party.

3. Hat'll do

Lots of witches' hats could be seen at the shop's birthday party. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Friends of Stephanie Calder came along to the shop to celebrate its first birthday.

4. Friends

Friends of Stephanie Calder came along to the shop to celebrate its first birthday. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice