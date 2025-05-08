Dignitaries, service personnel, veterans and members of the public gathered at the town’s Victory Square war memorial for a short service and wreath laying ceremony.
Among the events taking place within the community was a VE Day party at Elwick Grange Care Home, in Elwick Road, complete with wartime songs and visits from veterans.
Glady's Vintage Tea Room, at Seaton Carew, also hosted afternoon teas with wartime singer Damaris Jean entertaining customers.
All pictures by Stuart Norton.
1. Flying the flag
Glady's Tea Room hosted an afternoon tea VE Day celebration with husband and wife owners Stuart and Sharon Greig. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Standing proud
Armed forces representatives at the VE Day 80th anniversary service held at Hartlepool Victory Square war memorial. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Veterans' visit
Service veterans visit residents at Elwick Grange Care Home on VE Day. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Wartime singer
Wartime singer Damaris Jean entertains customers at Glady's Tea Room. Photo: Stu Norton
