In pictures: How Hartlepool marked VE Day 80th anniversary across town

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 8th May 2025, 15:41 BST
Hartlepool marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8 with a host of formal and informal events.

Dignitaries, service personnel, veterans and members of the public gathered at the town’s Victory Square war memorial for a short service and wreath laying ceremony.

Among the events taking place within the community was a VE Day party at Elwick Grange Care Home, in Elwick Road, complete with wartime songs and visits from veterans.

Glady's Vintage Tea Room, at Seaton Carew, also hosted afternoon teas with wartime singer Damaris Jean entertaining customers.

All pictures by Stuart Norton.

Glady's Tea Room hosted an afternoon tea VE Day celebration with husband and wife owners Stuart and Sharon Greig.

1. Flying the flag

Glady's Tea Room hosted an afternoon tea VE Day celebration with husband and wife owners Stuart and Sharon Greig. Photo: Stu Norton

Armed forces representatives at the VE Day 80th anniversary service held at Hartlepool Victory Square war memorial.

2. Standing proud

Armed forces representatives at the VE Day 80th anniversary service held at Hartlepool Victory Square war memorial. Photo: Stu Norton

Service veterans visit residents at Elwick Grange Care Home on VE Day.

3. Veterans' visit

Service veterans visit residents at Elwick Grange Care Home on VE Day. Photo: Stu Norton

Wartime singer Damaris Jean entertains customers at Glady's Tea Room.

4. Wartime singer

Wartime singer Damaris Jean entertains customers at Glady's Tea Room. Photo: Stu Norton

