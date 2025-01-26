Storm Éowyn has caused a lot of damage across Hartlepool.Storm Éowyn has caused a lot of damage across Hartlepool.
In pictures: See Storm Éowyn batter Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Jan 2025, 14:14 BST
Storm Éowyn battered Hartlepool on Friday, January 26, bringing down trees and forcing businesses to close.

The Met Office issued both an amber weather warning and a yellow weather warning for wind on Friday as Storm Éowyn swept across the nation.

Storm Éowyn swept across the region, causing a lot of damage to properties and wildlife across the town.

1. Storm Éowyn

Storm Éowyn swept across the region, causing a lot of damage to properties and wildlife across the town. Photo: Mark Payne

Thanks to Gina Graham for this photo of a trampoline being swept up by the wind in Horden.

2. Storm Éowyn

Thanks to Gina Graham for this photo of a trampoline being swept up by the wind in Horden. Photo: Gina Graham

Sean Jolly captured this photo of a fallen tree in the Burn Valley.

3. Storm Éowyn

Sean Jolly captured this photo of a fallen tree in the Burn Valley. Photo: Sean Jolly

Ward Jackson Park saw a lot of storm damage to its tree as Storm Éowyn hit.

4. Storm Éowyn

Ward Jackson Park saw a lot of storm damage to its tree as Storm Éowyn hit. Photo: Madeleine Raine

