The Met Office issued both an amber weather warning and a yellow weather warning for wind on Friday as Storm Éowyn swept across the nation.
1. Storm Éowyn
Storm Éowyn swept across the region, causing a lot of damage to properties and wildlife across the town. Photo: Mark Payne
2. Storm Éowyn
Thanks to Gina Graham for this photo of a trampoline being swept up by the wind in Horden. Photo: Gina Graham
3. Storm Éowyn
Sean Jolly captured this photo of a fallen tree in the Burn Valley. Photo: Sean Jolly
4. Storm Éowyn
Ward Jackson Park saw a lot of storm damage to its tree as Storm Éowyn hit. Photo: Madeleine Raine
