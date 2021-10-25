Inquest set to examine circumstances surrounding Hartlepool man's tragic death

Gabriel Kariuki, 26, was last seen in Hartlepool town centre in the early hours of May 18.

His body was discovered on the beach at Seaton Carew more than a month later on June 25.

Cleveland Police ruled out suspicious circumstances and an inquest is set to take place early next month to try to determine how he died and the events leading up to his death.

A poignant beach tribute was made in honour of Gabriel Kariuki, left, after his body was found at Seaton Carew.

The case will be heard at Teesside Coroners’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday, November 8.

Gabriel was last seen by his family in the Grange Road area of Hartlepool on the evening of May 17.

He was then spotted in the centre of town, near Loons Bar, in Victoria Road, and was believed to be heading in the direction of Hartlepool Marina.

Poignant tributes were left in the sand near to where his body was discovered.

Gabriel Kariuki's body was discovered on the beach at Seaton Carew in June.

An online GoFundMe appeal set up in his memory soon passed its £9,000 target and attracted a host of tributes.

It described him as a “loved son, nephew, cousin and friend”.

Among the messages left on the page was one which read: “Your energy, charisma, infectious laugh and warming smile will never be far from our thoughts.”

Another said: “A truly infectious and humble guy, always had time for people, an amazing human being.”

Police said at the time that Gabriel’s family were receiving support from specially trained officers and added: “Gabriel’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

