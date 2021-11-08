Inquest to examine last known movements of tragic Hartlepool man

An inquest is due to take place today into a man’s tragic death.

By Newsroom
Monday, 8th November 2021, 4:45 am

Gabriel Kariuki, 26, was last seen in Hartlepool town centre in the early hours of May 18.

His body was discovered on the beach at Seaton Carew on June 25.

Cleveland Police ruled out foul play and an inquest is set to take place at Teesside Coroners’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday, November 8, to discuss the known circumstances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A poignant beach tribute was made in memory of Gabriel Kariuki, left, after his body was found at Seaton Carew.

Gabriel was last seen by his family in the Grange Road area of Hartlepool on the evening of May 17.

He was then spotted near Loons Bar, in Victoria Road, and was believed to be heading in the direction of Hartlepool Marina.

Among the tributes left later on a fundraising web page was: “Your energy, charisma, infectious laugh and warming smile will never be far from our thoughts.”

Another said: “A truly infectious and humble guy, always had time for people, an amazing human being.”

Read More

Read More
Get the best Hartlepool Mail stories delivered to your inbox - here's how to sig...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

Gabriel KariukiHartlepoolSeaton CarewCleveland PoliceGrange Road
News you can trust since 1877
Edit AccountSign Out
Subscribe
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise