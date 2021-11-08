Inquest to examine last known movements of tragic Hartlepool man

Gabriel Kariuki, 26, was last seen in Hartlepool town centre in the early hours of May 18.

His body was discovered on the beach at Seaton Carew on June 25.

Cleveland Police ruled out foul play and an inquest is set to take place at Teesside Coroners’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday, November 8, to discuss the known circumstances.

A poignant beach tribute was made in memory of Gabriel Kariuki, left, after his body was found at Seaton Carew.

Gabriel was last seen by his family in the Grange Road area of Hartlepool on the evening of May 17.

He was then spotted near Loons Bar, in Victoria Road, and was believed to be heading in the direction of Hartlepool Marina.

Among the tributes left later on a fundraising web page was: “Your energy, charisma, infectious laugh and warming smile will never be far from our thoughts.”

Another said: “A truly infectious and humble guy, always had time for people, an amazing human being.”

