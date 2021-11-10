Inquiry after storage unit destroyed in Hartlepool blaze

Two fire engines from Hartlepool spent around three quarters of an hour tackling the blaze in Yarm Close, Hartlepool, on Tuesday night.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesperson said the alarm was raised at 10.03pm and that the fire caused 100% fire damage to the storage unit and an adjacent fence.

They added: "We sent two engines from Hartlepool. Two hose-reel jets were used to distinguish the fire.”

The remains of the storage unit destroyed by a fire in Yarm Close, Hartlepool, on Tuesday evening.

The spokesperson continued: “We left the scene at 22.49. The cause is still being investigated as per our usual procedure for all incidents.”

The brigade is also still investigating a larger blaze in Station Lane, Seaton Carew, which saw people living in nearby Bilsdale Road evacuated overnight.

The alarm was raised at around 7.40pm on Sunday with firefighters remaining at the scene of the fire, which took place on private land near allotments, until Monday.

