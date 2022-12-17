Lucas Gough was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which is a cancer of the white blood cells, in June 2022.

He has since received a Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Award, in partnership with retailer TK Maxx, to acknowledge his courage during what will be three years of chemotherapy treatment.

Lucas was also one of 15 children who took part in a special awards show celebrating the courage of children diagnosed with cancer.

Lucas Gough with his star award.

Mum Sian, who gave up her job as a care home team leader to care for Lucas, said the diagnosis has been tough on the family.

She said: “At first I struggled with all the treatment he was having, I just hated it but then I thought, there’s no option and we’ve just got to deal with this and that’s what we’re doing.”

She added: "I’ve seen how strong he’s been and I need to be as well.”

Sian, who nominated Lucas for the Star Award, said he is incredibly proud of the award which he keeps in his bedroom.

Mum Sian and Dad Shaun with Lucas, Robyn and Jessica.

Every child who is nominated receives a trophy, a £50 TK Maxx gift card, a T-shirt and a certificate signed by a host of famous faces.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North East, Michaela Robinson-Tate, said: “Lucas is a real star who has been through so much at such a young age.”

She added: "It has been an absolute privilege to be able to recognise his courage with a Star Award and celebrate the occasion with a special show.”