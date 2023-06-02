M Core, which is one of the largest privately-held commercial property investment and management companies, has added The Fens shopping parade to its portfolio of retail parks.

M Core bought the 29,466 square feet parade, which comprises 28 shops including Tesco Express, Greggs and Heron Foods, for an undisclosed amount.

The site also contains a set of first floor flats including one one-bedroom, four two-bedroom and five three-bedroom properties.

The Fens shopping parade which has been bought by M Core.

Group managing director, James Buchanan, said: “The first quarter of 2023 has been exceptionally busy, with retail acquisitions across the country totalling more than £120 million.

"Our plan to invest in local convenience parades is paying dividends, not just because we have extensive contacts to be able to attract national high street names to our retail locations, but also because local communities benefit from our intensive asset management programmes and enjoy a better shopping experience.

"I know our asset management team is looking forward to getting to know the local tenants and the community at The Fens.”

M Core has invested more than £200 million over the past 12 months in more than 30 retail centres across the country, including The Galleries in Washington, Sunderland.

The company has £300 million available to invest for assets ranging from £500,000 to £30 million and portfolios up to £150 million, and is actively looking for more sites for buy.