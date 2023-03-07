International Women’s Day 2023: 16 inspirational Hartlepool women who have made a mark

From fighting for a hospice in our town to making their mark in the ring and landing leading acting roles, Hartlepool women have been making a difference in the town and beyond.
To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023, we’ve rounded up just some of the town’s inspirational women in no particular order.
This does not pretend to be the definitive list of inspirational Hartlepool women. It is but a snapshot of the undoubted talent produced or shaped by the town.
1. Alice Bendle
Alice spent more than decade campaigning for funds from officialdom to open Hartlepool's first hospice. Her dream eventually came true in 1980 and the hospice's current home near the University Hospital of Hartlepool is named Alice House in her honour. She died in 1993.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Lindsay Johnson
Born in 1980, Lindsay was a trailblazer for the current generation of female footballers. An all-round athlete, the former Manor College and Hartlepool Sixth Form College defender played for Everton Ladies for more than a decade and was capped 43 times by England.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Georgia Lennon
Georgia landed the leading role of Marie Osmond in The Osmonds: A New Musical, with the show touring the UK and Ireland in 2022. Here she is pictured at the Empire in Sunderland when the show came to the North East last September.
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Philippa Gregory
While not born in Hartlepool, the historical novelist, who was born in Kenya in 1954, has lengthy connections with the town and previously lived here.
Photo: Other third party