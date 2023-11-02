Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keith Dixon, 59, also attempted to sexually assault a second victim just minutes later after getting on a bus.

Dixon, from Hartlepool, admitted three offences earlier this year and returned to Teesside Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced.

But the bench decided they had insufficient sentencing powers and have transferred the case to Teesside Crown Court.

Magistrates heard how Dixon sexually assaulted a woman at the town bus stop by “touching” and “squeezing” her leg without consent.

He then got on the same bus as the victim before attempting to sexually assault a teenager after sitting near to her.

Lynne Dalton, prosecuting, told the court that Dixon leaned in to “kiss her forehead” after mistaking her for his goddaughter before shouting abuse at her.

Mrs Dalton said Dixon had had a “fair bit to drink” and was “intoxicated”.

In a victim impact statement, the teenager said: “I often think about these incidents happening. But you never think it will happen to you.”

She added: “I am happy in a way that it happened to me because I was willing to stand up for myself, whereas someone else may not have. It makes me feel disgusted that people like this are out there.”

In her victim statement, the older woman said: “I am uncomfortable being in the town at that time of night. I do not expect a proposition by someone.

"I only use this bus route and I feel he may be there again and make advances again.”

Dixon, of Leven Grove, had earlier admitted sexually assaulting a woman aged 16 or over, attempting to sexually assault a woman aged 16 or over and assault.

Colin Sleeman, mitigating, said: “He has expressed remorse and regret for the distress caused to the victims.”

Dixon has been released on conditional bail until he is sentenced by a judge on Thursday, November 30.