The collision is reported to have taken place tonight (April 28) on York Road near to the Elwick Road junction.

Emergency services are reported to be on the scene and people have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have been contacted and have said they are “unable to comment due to ongoing investigations”. Cleveland Police have also been contacted and we are awaiting their response.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...