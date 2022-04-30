Callum Alloub, Barry Hutchinson and Sam Rodgers at the ground before setting off for Scunthorpe.

Is there a doctor in the house? - Pictures of Hartlepool United fans join in fancy dress for Scunthorpe game

Did somebody call for a doctor? Hundreds of Hartlepool United fans have dressed up as doctors and nurses for the last away match of the season.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 10:29 am

Around 1,500 Poolies, many of them in the fun fancy dress – a tribute to the NHS after Covid – are set to create a party atmosphere at Scunthorpe United.

Three packed coaches left from the Mill House car park bright and early on Saturday morning.

Scroll through for a selection of pictures by our photographer Kevin Brady.

1. A healthy turnout

This group of Hartlepool United fans were in great spirits for the game.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Friends in fancy dress

Benn Watt and Tarren Wager in their medical srubs for the game.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Family scrub up well

From left: Supporters Bob, Ewan and Will Dixon.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Game for a laugh

Michael and Mark Langley.

Photo: Kevin Brady

