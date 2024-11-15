'It was utter devastation' - What Hartlepool man saw when he joined Valencia flooding disaster relief operation
Amateur cyclist Chris Marshall-Bell and two friends rode from their nearby homes to the affected areas to clear mud from streets, load ruined furniture onto lorries and to deliver medicines to communities cut off following the October 29 disaster.
More than 200 people have died with searches still ongoing to find scores of missing people across the region.
Chris, a former English Martyrs School pupil, emigrated to Spain five years ago to further his career as a cycling journalist.
He moved to Valencia around two-and-a-half years ago and lives around three miles from the nearest disaster zone.
Chris told the Mail: “I was aware of what was happening from social media but did not see for myself the extent of it until the following day when I went for a regular run along the river bed.
"Normally the river is very dry. The day after the flood I saw trees and cars in the river.”
A devastating cocktail of cold and warm air, known as a “cold drop”, had combined over the Mediterranean Sea to produce vast rain clouds.
The resulting deluge, assisted by the area’s hard ground following a hot summer, sent torrents of muddy water through the region’s streets.
Chris, 29, and his pals spent six days helping communities in Aldaia, Paiporta, Sedavi, La Torre and Catarroja.
He said: “When we got there it was utter devastation.
"We are talking about a foot of mud everywhere, cars piled on of each other, cars upside down, cars into shops, cars into trees.
"People were throwing furniture into the streets.
"Think of an end-of-the-world disaster film set and times and times it by two. It was really frightening.”
Chris is the son of Ian Bell, who lives in Hartlepool, and Fiona Marshall-Bell, who lives in Durham.
He and his friends were among tens of thousands of volunteers to join the ongoing clean up.
Chris, originally from the Foggy Furze area of town, said: “The solidarity has been amazing.
"Everyone is concentrating on the clean up for now and the time for grieving for many people will come later when they can process their emotions.”
