'It's a cool town' - American visitors give Hartlepool the thumbs up after invite from town businessman

Town businessman Paul Gough showed the trio of personal trainers from across the pond around his hometown after meeting them at a business seminar in London Paul was hosting.

Natty Bandasak, from New Jersey, Ryan Seifert of Texas, and Cody Barnett from Kansas, visited Hartlepool marina, tasted Yorkshire pudding and fish and chips, and learned of the Hartlepool monkey legend during their weekend stay.

As well as running running the Physio Rooms in Raby Road, Paul also heads up a media business which specialises in coaching physios and PTs across the globe.

Paul Gough (left) with Ryan Seifert and Natty Bandasak at the Physio Rooms in Raby Road.

“They saw all the sights – and loved it,’’ he said.

“I wanted them to see the real Hartlepool and the real people rather than being cooped up in London for 10 days.

“Cody said to me ‘If you would have told me five years ago I would be visiting a place little place called Hartlepool in England then I wouldn’t have believed you’ and I told him that if five years ago you’d have told me someone from Kansas wanted to visit me in Hartlepool, I wouldn't have believed them either – but he loved it.”

Natty Bandasak, Ryan Seifert, Paul Gough, and Cody Barnett.

The visitors enjoyed a curry at Dilshad, in Church Street, and traditional Sunday lunch at The Golden Lion at High Throston.

Natty said: “I’ve really enjoyed visiting – I could move here just to drink the gravy I had with my Sunday dinner at the Golden Lion!

“It’s a cool town, right on the coast and it was great fun at Seaton Carew – fish and chips and spending time in the amusement arcades before a blast along the beach.”

Ryan, who brought his wife Laura and young family with him, added: “We saw the monkey statue at the Marina, what a story that is!

Ryan and his wife Laura at the Golden Lion for Sunday dinner.

"Everyone in London was asking why we were in London and where we were headed. When we said we were going to Hartlepool they all asked why.

“But it’s a really nice town, we stayed in the Marina and it’s a lovely place to visit.