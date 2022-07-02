'It’s a positive thing for the town': Hartlepool defibrillator group pleads for more council support

The group DS43 Community Defibrillators was created following the death of Danny Shurmer last June after he suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of just 43.

In just one year, the small group, which includes Danny’s parents Pam and Bill Shurmer, has raised around £60,000 to install and maintain 27 of the life-saving machines across town.

It aims to ensure nobody is more than 500 metres away from one.

But the group is appealing to Hartlepool Borough Council to work more closely with it.

Pam said they have been left frustrated at the time the local authority took to respond to their approach for support and described quotes given for installing the machines as “excessive”.

Praising the group’s work, the council said in response that it was committed to supporting DS43 “on a case-by-case basis” despite “ongoing serious financial pressures”.

Pam said: “The engagement from people in the town has been huge. We have placed them where there is a building which tends to be a pub or a shop.

"But there are five areas of the town where there is no building that they can go on.”

They are at West Park Parklands Way/ Egerton Rd, Woodstock Way, Station Lane, Barford Close at the Fens and Kingsley Avenue.

The group first approached the council last August to see if it could install the machines for free or at a reduced rate.

In March it provided costs for four of the areas at around £1,500 per site, and £3,100 plus VAT at another, plus £25 per site for electricity and £250 for legal documents.

Pam added: “This is something for the whole town that really we feel they should be engaging with us.

"It’s a positive thing for the town. We are just asking for that little bit of support to ensure the whole town is covered.”

A council spokesman said: “We have the utmost respect and admiration for the work carried out by Mr and Mrs Shurmer and the DS43 Community Defibrillators group following the tragic death of Danny.

“We have tried to be supportive of their efforts, despite the ongoing serious financial pressures faced by the council.

"We were first approached last year to install one defibrillator.

"Although our initial quote was lower than the actual cost, we agreed to stand by the figure. We were then asked to assist with the installation of five more defibrillators.

“We would like to wish Mr and Mrs Shurmer and the DS43 Community Defibrillators group well with their campaign in the future.

“Moving forward, the council remains committed to working with them or any other local group on a case-by-case basis and, indeed, the council’s finance and policy committee recently asked officers to identify potential funding that could be used to assist with the installation of defibrillators in the community.”

MP Jill Mortimer, meanwhile, praised the work of DS43 in the House of Commons last week during a debate on VAT on defibrillators.

Mrs Mortimer said abolishing the tax would cost a negligible amount to the Treasury but would make a huge difference to their roll out.