Major conservation works have begun at a military museum to carry out essential repairs and to make the site safer for visitors.

Repairs are already in full swing at the Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace, Hartlepool, and are expected to last until the end of the summer.

Work is being carried out on the site’s original buildings and outdoor area thanks to a generous donation of £497,534 by Arts Council England.

The Heugh Battery Museum is one of nearly 70 museums and libraries across England to benefit from the Government’s £33million Cultural Investment Fund.

Repairs are already in full swing at the Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace, Hartlepool, and are expected to last until the end of the summer. Pictured is Diane Stephens, manager of the Heugh Battery Museum.

The battery, which defended the town during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools in December 1914, will use the money to carry out essential repairs to buildings and tackle flooding that threatens to restrict visitor access.

Diane Stephens, manager of the museum, said: "It’s been a long time coming.

"A lot of repairs won’t be particularly visible but areas will be much safer and easier to maintain in the coming years.

"Visitors will have a safe site to walk around as we are doing things to help access and safety across the site.”

The museum was put on the Heritage at Risk Register by Historic England due to a number of problems it had with water getting into concrete structures which caused them to crack and break. The museum also experienced flooding in some areas of its underground buildings.

Diane said: “We’ve got scaffolding up all over the site where we will be working on the concrete and making sure the water cannot get into it as there are a lot of cracks at the moment.”

Metal from around the site will also be taken away in the coming months to be refurbished.

Darren Henley, Arts Council England’s chief executive, said: "Museums make a huge contribution to the lives of people in towns and cities across England.

"This investment in the physical fabric of their buildings helps to make sure that our museums are able to carry on serving their communities for years to come.”

Diane has assured visitors, however, that “there’s still a lot for people to do and see on the site”,

Poppy’s Tea Room is still open for business as well as the museum’s exhibition spaces.

Talks about the Bomardment of the Hartlepools will also be running.